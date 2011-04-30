Essentials for a U.S. Road Trip

There is a wide array of classic songs, from “Born to Be Wild” to “Life Is a Highway,” that inspire me to hit the road. Of course, music and guidebooks aren’t the only items needed for a road trip adventure. As I’ve written before, other helpful tools of the trade may include a countrywide atlas, state-specific atlases, relevant road maps, a laptop and wireless card, and a cellphone with GPS capability. A AAA membership doesn’t usually hurt either; with it, you can secure discounted hotel and attraction rates, complimentary maps and tour books, and, if necessary, emergency roadside assistance. While it might seem like overkill to bring so many navigational tools with you, you never know when they might come in handy. On several occasions, for instance, my husband, Dan, and I have relied on our GPS to guide us–only to be disappointed by poor cell phone reception. At such times, it’s been a godsend to have traditional maps along for the ride – not to mention a willingness to ask for directions.

Besides wireless Internet access and helpful navigational tools, road trips simply wouldn’t be as much fun without diversions like auto games, audiobooks, satellite radio, scintillating conversation, and unexpected side trips. As I wrote last month, some travelers can’t go anywhere without their books, magazines, MP3 players, and hand-held DVD players, and that’s fine, too.

Of course, that’s not all you’ll need. Whether you’re planning to drive your own vehicle or rent a car, you should make room for at least some of the following automotive essentials (most of which can be stored in an organized plastic bin):

alligator-clip test leads

automotive fluids (motor oil, transmission fluid, radiator coolant, antifreeze, brake fluid, windshield wiper fluid, etc.)

baling and copper wire

brake-adjusting tool

chisel

claw hammer

cleaning rags and supplies

cleaning tool for battery terminals

crowbar

drive pins

duct and electrical tape

fire extinguisher

flat-tire sealer

funnel

gallon of water

gas can and extra fuel

hacksaw

hammer

hand file

hex key set

ice scraper

jacks (appropriate for your vehicle)

jumper cables

lighter and extra fluid

nails, screws, nuts, and bolts

plastic ties

pliers (needle-nose, vise-grip, etc.)

putty knife scraper

red flag to signal motorists during an emergency

screwdriver set (with slotted and Phillips heads)

siphoning hose

spare parts (air/oil/gas filters, belts, clamps, fuses, hoses, spark plugs, wheel bearings, etc.)

spare set of keys

spare tire

spark plug tool

spray lubricant

steel wool

tire gauge

tire-inflating compressor

tool kit

tow cable, rope, nylon cord, and bungee cords

voltmeter and 12-volt test light

wind-up flashlight

wire cutters

wire stripping/crimping tool

wrench kits (lug, crescent, distributor, monkey, pipe, socket, etc.)

In addition, make sure to pack the appropriate automotive manuals, proper vehicle registration, automotive insurance, personal identification (including driver’s licenses and, for foreign travelers, official passports), and varied currency (cash, travelers checks, and credit cards). Personal items will, of course, depend on the person’s gender, needs, and interests. Some people, for instance, might require feminine hygiene products, prescription and over-the-counter medicine, fancy apparel, baby food and diapers, pet food and supplies, camping gear (such as canteens, tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, etc.), and recreational gear (such as canoes, kayaks, bicycles, golf clubs, fishing rods and tackle, and snorkeling and/or scuba-diving gear).

Most travelers, though, will require the following personal items, especially if various weather conditions are possible along the way:

cold-weather clothing (such as jackets and sweaters)

hat and sunglasses

hiking boots and sneakers

insect repellent

pants (lightweight for warm weather, denim for colder temperatures)

rain gear (such as ponchos, umbrellas, and hooded raincoats)

sandals or flip-flops (for beaches and bathhouses)

shirts and shorts

soap and shampoo

sunscreen and lip balm

swimsuits

toiletries

towels and washcloths

underwear and shoes

water shoes

Other basic supplies might include:

batteries of all types

battery-powered radio

beverages (such as soda, juice, and, most critical, drinking water)

binoculars (for wildlife watching)

biodegradable soap

blankets and pillows

board games and playing cards

bottle/can opener

compass

extra condiments (salt, ketchup, etc.)

field guides

first-aid kit (for cuts, burns, abrasions, insect stings, etc.)

food-storage and garbage bags

ice chest or small cooler

lantern

laundry bag and detergent

mobile travel applications

moist towelettes

multitool device and/or pocketknife

plasticware

power inverter (for charging laptops, cell phones, and other devices)

scissors

snacks (such as nuts, crackers, raisins, dried apricots, hard candy, gum, etc.)

still camera and/or video camera (plus related gear, such as batteries, adapters, lens filters, flashes, memory cards, tape stock, tripod, etc.)

tape measure

tissue and paper towels

waterproof matches

weather-alert radio

Of course, whenever we travel, it’s imperative that Dan and I bring two more things along for the ride: patience and Ruby, our adaptable kitty. So, what about you? Did I cover everything, or are there any items that I’ve forgotten? If, on the other hand, these lists have overwhelmed you a bit and taken some of the spontaneity out of traveling, never fear. Many of the items mentioned here can easily be found on the road; 24-hour truck stops, for instance, provide a wonderful resource for most last-minute needs.

For a little more road trip inspiration, check out my recent list of 10 incredible road trip routes. You might also enjoy my recent recap of a long-ago RV journey along Interstate 40, between Tennessee and Arizona. Then, get out there and make an outstanding road trip memory of your own!

