6 Ways to Travel Europe on a Budget

No matter where you want to travel in Europe, there are ways to get there without breaking the bank. Discover how to city-hop on a budget with these six tips.

1. Head East

When you put cities like Prague, Budapest, Krakow, and Bratislava on your travel list, prices drop noticeably. Going just beyond the beaten tourist path means you’re paying about 10 euro for a hostel bed, 8 euro for a hearty dinner including drinks, and about 1 euro per metro pass. Conversely, in London prices for the same things are 30 euro, 26 euro, and 4 euro respectively.

2. Or Head South

In Spain, you can still enjoy delectable meals for cheap. Explore grand Madrid, get lost in the tight lanes of Sevilla, and admire the modern architecture of Valencia. Embrace the local culture of sampling tapas on a walking dinner, and take a siesta because the party always goes late! On a side note, Spain has benefited from substantial EU funding for high-speed rail, making it easier and faster than ever to get around the country.

3. Travel in the Low Season

Prices tend to fall back down around October and November, and you can squeeze in a trip before the weather really turns poor. If you intend to travel in January and February, however, bring plenty of wool socks and good shoes to slosh through the rain.

4. Be Flexible

Smart budget travelers can save a ton of money by traveling when the flights are cheap, and not by picking dates in a far-off calendar. Set up flight price alerts, and get updates on when the right time to buy is. Pay attention to promotions like those from Iceland Air, and get a free multi-day layover in Reykjavik to get the most of out of your money.

5. Hit the Grocery Store

Drop into grocery stores along the way for a meal or two each day. Eating out at touristy restaurants adds up quickly, and sometimes it’s just nice to get some fresh fruits, veggies, cheese, and bread to have a nice picnic in the park. It helps the budget, too!

6. Consider Multi-Day Transport Passes

In some cities, day passes pay for themselves by your third ride. This makes them a great deal if you’re zipping around a city to sights, restaurants, back to your accommodation, then out for the evening. Before you go for individual tickets, be sure to do the math and compare your other options.

